Hundreds rise early to take part in Darkness into Light in Hannahstown

HUNDREDS of people showed their support for families affected by suicide by taking part in the annual Darkness into Light walk in West Belfast at the weekend.

The event in Hannahstown has become something of an institution in recent years, raising awareness around suicide and providing support and comfort for families who have been bereaved.

The 5km walk along the country roads of Hannahstown started in the darkness at 4.15am on Saturday and ending as dawn was breaking.

Peter Kane from Lámh Dhearg GAC, one of the organisers of the event, thanked those who took part and said it was an uplifting event.

"Over 700 people took part in Darkness Into Light in the early hours of Saturday morning," he said. "Many people had been treated to the Northern Lights earlier so it was quite an experience.

"So far we have raised over £16,000. I would like to thank all those who took part and also the band Semi Colon who played beforehand."

Fifty per cent of the money raised from Darkness Into Light Hannahstown goes to Pieta, which is the umbrella group behind the event, while the remainder goes to Suicide Awareness and Support Group on the Falls Road.