WATCH: David Walliams surprises Our Lady Queen of Peace pupils with special message

DELIGHTED: P4 pupils from Our Lady Queen of Peace PS with some of David Walliams' books

PRIMARY Four pupils at Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School have been surprised by a message from acclaimed actor, comedian and writer David Walliams.

In a wonderful gesture, Walliams recorded a message for the pupils and said he would send some of his books to the school.

The Little Britain star began writing children's novels in 2008 after securing a contract with the publisher HarperCollins. His books have been translated into 53 languages and he has been described as "the fastest-growing children's author in the UK", with a literary style compared to that of Roald Dahl.

"I am sending your school some books because I know you are very keen on reading," he said. "I know you are reading 'The Midnight Gang' at the moment and I hope you are enjoying it. I really loved writing that book and I am very pleased that you are reading it.

"I want to encourage as much reading as possible. If you have a friend who isn't that keen on reading, I bet there is a book you could recommend to them.

"Sending each and every one of you all my love," he concluded.

Principal Nicola Dougan said everyone at the school was delighted with the message from David.

"We are absolutely delighted that David Walliams has taken the time to send a message to our P4 children and they are too.

"Our P4 teacher, Anna Glennon pulled a few strings with a few or her friends who know David and we are delighted with his response.

"Reading is such an important skill, and to be able to enjoy books that David and other authors have written is such a wonderful experience for children.

"As we all know, reading can help us escape into a different world and David’s books certainly help us see the lighter side of life. David has given us some of his books for our school library and we look forward to the children reading them.

"Everyone in Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary and Nursery would like to say a huge thank you to David for sending us the lovely message and his amazing books."

James in P4 added: “The books make me inspired, especially when I’m doing creative writing in school. David Walliams is so creative with his words, he puts a lot of effort into his books!”