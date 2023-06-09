Deadline to enter Ireland's Next Top Chef at Balmoral Hotel extended

THE DEADLINE for those wishing to take part in Ireland’s Next Top Chef has been further extended to midnight Monday 12 June.

The competition which is held at the Balmoral Hotel will see chefs from across Ireland compete to highlight their skills and talent, which will pitch some of the best chefs on the island against each other.

The winner of Ireland’s Next Top Chef stands to receive a number of prizes, including the life-changing chance to be mentored by the finest culinary teams at three Michelin-starred restaurants – Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London, Liath in Dublin or The Muddlers Club in Belfast.

Judges for the competition are Michelin star chef, Danni Barry; 2023 Great British Menu contestant Kerry Roper; and judge of BBC's Farm to Feast, Joris Minne. The competition will also feature guest appearances by Michelin-starred chefs Dylan McGrath and Gareth McCaughey, who will lend their expertise at crucial stages.

Ireland’s Next Top Chef launched at @BalmoralBelfast



The new culinary competition is one of the most exciting & dynamic initiatives to emerge in our hospitality industry & seeks to attract the best chefs across the island.



Looking forward to the finals during Féile in August pic.twitter.com/lMb1sTnllQ — Fáilte Feirste Thiar (@FailteFeirste) May 26, 2023

Damian Gilvary, General Manager at the Balmoral Hotel, said: “Ireland's Next Top Chef has the potential to unearth the island’s next generation of culinary superstars, and we can’t wait to see what delectable dishes the contestants concoct up as they vie for the prestigious title.

“Whether you're a restaurant chef or a home cook, I encourage you to participate in this exceptional competition. The opportunity to have your food tasted by revered judges could launch your career in the culinary industry to new heights."

Professional chefs and home cooks from across Ireland are invited to submit their signature three-course menus to qualify for the live knock-out stages, where a series of challenges will then test their culinary prowess, creativity and expertise.

The Grand Finale, scheduled to take place on Thursday 3 August in Balmoral Hotel and will be contested by the top three chefs from the knock-out stages who will compete against each other to be crowned ‘Ireland’s Next Top Chef’.