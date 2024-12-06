Death of Marie Howe, Boston pol who stood up for hunger strikers

An American politician who spoke up for republican prisoners on hunger strike in the H-Blocks and protested British royal visits to Boston has passed away.

Marie Howe (85) was a celebrated American politician lauded for her advocacy for working people in the Massachusetts State Legislature from 1965 to 1988 but it was her defence of Northern nationalists which brought her to prominence in Ireland.

She was the only elected representative to address a mammoth rally in support of the H-Block prisoners which took place at the Busy Bee car park in Andersonstown on Sunday 1 March - the first day of Bobby Sands' hunger strike. She fought tirelessly to highlight the plight of the prisoners in the US and also campaigned in support of the MacBride Principles on Fair Employment.

A constant thorn in the side of the British Government, she befriended the families of republican prisoners and castigated successive London administrations for their abuse of prisoners in English jails.

Today, we honor the life and legacy of former Rep. Marie E. Howe, the first Co-Chair of the MA Women's Caucus. Her vision and leadership laid the foundation for advancing women’s empowerment in the Commonwealth. Our heartfelt condolences to all touched by her remarkable life. pic.twitter.com/weCtCPsN9g — MA Women's Caucus (@MAWomensCaucus) December 4, 2024

Michael Quinlin, Boston-based historian and writer, says Marie Howe was also a trailblazer in terms of women's equality. "In April 1975, Representative Howe and State Representative Lois Pines served as co-chairs of the newly formed Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators, during a time when there were 16 women total in the House and Senate," he said. "Today there are more than 60 legislators in the Massachusetts Caucus of Women."

Added Michael Quinlin: "The daughter of Irish immigrants from Cork and Armagh, Howe objected to the poor treatment of Northern Ireland nationalists at the hands of the British Government during the 1970s and 1980s and was quick to protest against British officials who came to town, including a visit from the Royal Family and a visit of a British Tall Ship. She worked closely with Amnesty International and local groups concerned about the Northern Ireland troubles. In 1979 she introduced a House Resolution calling upon the Governor to declare March 17 as Human Rights Day in Ireland."

Rep. Howe's funeral will take place on 10 December in her native Somerville, MA.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh sí.