Lenadoon: Demolition flats date is put back

PLANS to demolish existing flats and build 23 new social homes on Corrib Avenue near the Shaws Road have stalled as Belfast City Council awaits outstanding submissions from DfI Roads and Choice Housing.

The application to build 13 houses and 10 apartments was submitted in July 2020, with Choice Housing expressing hope that plans would be approved in January or February of this year. If approved, the plans will see the old blocks of flats at Corrib Avenue demolished by the Housing Executive. The flats, which have been cleared of existing tenants, have been hotspot for antisocial behaviour but on course for demolition this summer.

In the mid-seventies, some of the blocks were occupied by the British Army.

Belfast City Council said that its Planning Service is “awaiting both outstanding consultation responses from consultees and amendments from the agent/applicant” adding: “therefore, it is not yet in a position to progress the application”. “To date, no representations have been received in respect of this application and if this remains the case, the application will be determined under delegated authority by officers and will not be presented to Planning Committee.”

Parking

A Spokesperson for Choice Housing said the Council had suggested amendments to the site layout “and in particular the car parking arrangement”. The housing association said it was also awaiting a “statutory consultation response” from DfI Roads, and would “submit amended plans, as appropriate, as soon as practicably possible”.

The spokesperson added: “Choice Housing Ireland Ltd are seeking to deliver much needed social housing in West Belfast, an area of high and pressing social housing need.

“In advance of the submission of a planning application, Choice Housing undertook a process of engagement with local residents and local elected representatives regarding the re-development proposals. The proposed scheme received strong local support, local residents and elected representatives specifically welcoming the re-development of a site which is subject to persisting anti-social behaviour and for the delivery of a quality residential environment which will make a positive contribution to the prevailing social housing need in the area.”

Choice said Belfast City Council Planning Service have suggested some amendments to the site layout and in particular the car parking arrangement. “However, DFI Roads’ statutory consultation response remains outstanding. We are currently unclear as to when DFI Roads will respond but we will consider their feedback alongside the advice of Belfast City Council and submit amended plans, as appropriate, as soon as practicably possible.

“We will continue to work with Belfast City Council planning officers and statutory consultees, including the Department for Infrastructure Roads Service, to bring forward a high quality and desirable development in this location. There are no objections to the development from local residents and we remain optimistic that we can work with the Council and its consultees to achieve a positive planning outcome in the near future.”