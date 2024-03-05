Deputy First Minister lights up Indian celebration to aid Action Cancer

LIGHT WORK: Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Junior Minister at the Office of the Executive with Indian cultural celebration chief organisers Vaishali Kokate, Ipsita Chatterjee and Suchitra Varma.

Rhythm Speaks, an annual celebration of Indian Culture, has raised over £2,500 for Action Cancer.

The 12th annual cultural showcase at Methody College on Saturday past featured the music, dance and cuisine of India - as well as performances of Ulster-Scots dancing and Irish traditional music.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly inaugurated the event by lighting the traditional lamp. She was followed by Vaishali Kokate from Mudra UK and Mark Irwin Watson from Action Cancer. Junior Minister Pam Cameron was also in attendance.

BRAVO: Performers and Organisers take a bow after raising over £2,500 for Action Cancer.

The event, compered by Sujitha Sukhesh, included a dizzying array of traditional Indian dances from children and ladies of Mudra dance school while the highlight was a solo performance by the Indian Voice of Belfast, Rajat Nigam.

Before the finale, joint organiser Suchitra Varma thanked the donors and the packed hall for their passionate support while Mark Irwin Watson from Action Cancer distributed certificates for all participants.

Rhythm speaks 2024 donated a remarkable £2550 to Action Cancer which was handed over to Mark and team at the end of the event.