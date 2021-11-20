Plucky pensioner fights off three burglars

A brave local pensioner chased off three intruders who attempted to burgle his home at the weekend.

Police received a report that three masked men had entered a property in the Derby Terrace area of Divis at around 7pm on Friday (12 November).

The men searched the property of a man in his 80s, taking around £260 in cash, a pension card, a bank card and a mobile phone.

According to local reports, the plucky pensioner chased off the burglars after throwing a step ladder at them.

The three men then fled from the back of the property on foot.

Following the incident PSNI, Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: “Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1600 12/11/21.

“A report can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."