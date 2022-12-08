Dessie Healey inquest opens 51 years after killing

AN inquest into the death of 14-year-old Dessie Healey has opened at Banbridge Courthouse.



Dessie was shot and killed by the British Army's Parachute Regiment on Lenadoon Avenue on 9 August 1971 during rioting which followed the introduction of internment.



In the opening day of the inquest, Coroner Maria Dougan heard how Dessie had been shot with a high velocity round from an SLR riffle which entered through his chest and exited through his back.



The inquest was told how soldiers from D Company 1st Battalion Parachute Regiment were involved in the incident. The battalion, who were based at Palace Barracks, comprised of approximately 65 men and were under the command of Major Kingston who will be referred to as Soldier E.



The coroner also heard how the regiment had also been involved in the killing of 17-year-old Francis McGuinness at Finaghy Road North on the same day.



A statement provided by Dessie’s mother at the time of his death told how when she had last seen him, he had told her that he was heading up to St Oliver Plunkett School. When he didn’t return for dinner she had assumed that he had gone to stay down the Falls Road which he had done on two previous occasions, and it wasn’t until three days later that the family were informed that Dessie had been killed.



The coroner heard how there were also concerns about how Dessie’s body had been retrieved by the soldiers.



The inquest continues daily with the coroner expected to deliver her findings in the New Year.