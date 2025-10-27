Devenish community event just the first of many: Cllr Brennan

COMMUNITY FIRST: Cllr Natasha Brennan (centre) with South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey (right) and Kelly Maxwell of Autism NI

A 'community resource event' which brought civic agencies and health awareness groups together with residents of the Orchardville/Ardmore area is only the first in a series to follow.

That's the pledge of Balmoral councillor Natasha Brennan who hosted the community building event in the Devenish complex.

“This event was a chance to bring community services to Finaghy Road North, something which residents have raised with me on an ongoing basis," said Cllr Brennan. "As there is no community centre catering for the people of this area, it's important to bring the services to them.|

Added the Sinn Féin woman: "I was delighted with the turnout and it really was a great opportunity for residents to let us know the types of community activities they would like to see. Based on what we learnt, we are now well-placed to organise more community information events like this."

Among the groups and agencies represented were Autism NI, Belfast City Council recycling and community safety teams, Tús Úr, which helps families impacted by addiction, Engage with Age and the SouthWest Food Bank.