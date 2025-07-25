Diocese says Milltown Cemetery work will not disturb unmarked baby graves despite MLA's concerns

THE Diocese of Down and Connor has promised that unmarked baby graves in Milltown Cemetery will remain fully intact and untouched by any work.

It comes after work started at the cemetery as part of a long-term plan to secure future burial provision for the wider Belfast community.

Following the reacquisition of a 6.3 acre site adjacent to the main Milltown Cemetery grounds some years ago, the Diocese has confirmed that a portion of this land will help support new grave provision for bereaved families for the next 25 years.

However, concerns have been raised that the work may disturb unmarked graves. The large plot at the bottom of Milltown Cemetery is the resting place of thousands of babies who were stillborn or who died before baptism and also contains mass graves for those whose family weren't able to afford a proper burial.

North Belfast MLA Nuala McAllister has launched a Bill in the Assembly designed to ensure privately-owned cemeteries in the North are brought into line with those owned by councils. Under current legislation, only cemeteries and burial grounds owned by local authorities are subject to conditions such as repair and maintenance of graves, registering and recording burials, and the right to place memorials.

If successful, her Private Member’s Bill would mean private bodies such as churches would have to follow the same regulations. She said the situation at Milltown Cemetery prompted an exploration of the rules which cemeteries must follow.

“Last year, construction work was carried out in Milltown Cemetery in West Belfast, sparking fears it could disturb unmarked graves," she said.

"Since then, I have met with many families who fear such work will affect the remains of their loved ones, some of which have been buried there since the 1930s,” she said.

“There is a personal connection to this situation – my mother was previously informed her stillborn son and twins she lost during pregnancy could be in the baby graves in Milltown. It is a story I have heard repeated over and over from so many people, with numerous stillborn children not afforded a burial in traditional circumstances left in this graves. It is a particularly disturbing situation given the size and scale of such mass graves are likely being underestimated.

"But this is not only an issue in Milltown Cemetery. We have since been made aware of similar issues in cemeteries across Northern Ireland, run by numerous different churches or denominations. The number of individuals coming forward with similar stories has made it clear urgent action is required. While private cemeteries are not obliged to follow the same regulations as council-run sites, then we cannot have full confidence these burial grounds are properly protected."

Gareth Hughes, Chief Operating Officer of the Diocese of Down and Connor, sought to reassure people that the unmarked graves will be untouched during any work.

“In preparation for works on an area of new grave provision at Milltown Cemetery, an independent archaeological assessment, and a thorough review of burial records, have provided irrefutable scientific evidence that there are no burials within the expansion area.

“The findings were confirmed through independent archaeological digs performed under licence from the Department for Communities.

“The baby graves area, which holds deep significance for so many families, will remain fully intact and untouched by any works. The Diocese has demarcated the area with a laurel hedge so that any unmarked graves in this section stay protected, undisturbed and respected.

"The area has also been memorialised with small black granite headstones in consultation with families.”