Disbelief after Gruffalo is badly damaged in Colin Glen Forest Park

COLIN Glen’s much-loved Gruffalo has been badly damaged during a night of anti-social behaviour in the forest park.

A huge tourist attraction for families in Belfast and further afield, the Gruffalo – standing over six feet in height – is part of the Gruffalo Trail and was damaged and set alight on Wednesday night. It's just one of the characters from the much-loved children's book series by Julia Donaldson that is on show in the Forest Park.

CEO of Colin Glen Trust, Colin O’Neill, said he was "completely disgusted by this needless action".

"Whoever did this has destroyed something very valuable to every parent in this community," he said.

“The Gruffalo Trail has made this area one of the top attractions across Ireland, bringing visitors from all over, but that pales into insignificance when you see the number of local families, with their young children, enjoying a walk in the forest park and the excited looks on the children’s faces as they find the Gruffalo.

“Never has the forest park been more important. Throughout the past 12 months, despite the financial cost, we have kept the forest park open for local people to enjoy.

Visitors to the Gruffalo Trail before this week's damage

“The people from this community have been so supportive of the Gruffalo Trail and I know we will continue to have their support. My hope is that those who know the people who did this, can discourage them from these senseless acts.”

The attraction, Ireland’s only Gruffalo Trail, has been open throughout lockdown and many families have been making the most of it on their daily walks.

Sinn Féin Councillor Arder Carson is at a loss as to why anyone would have caused the damage.

“Some of these things you just can’t understand. I am calling on people, particularly young people, to not engage in anti-social behaviour which is affecting the lives and mentality of their neighbours.

