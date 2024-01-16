£3m Divis and Black Mountain funding to open access to local communities

THE National Lottery Heritage Fund has awarded almost £3 million for a conservation project that will enhance public access to Divis and Black Mountain in West Belfast.

The grant of £2,997,000 is for the ‘Divis: A View to the Future’ project

After the National Trust first acquired land at Divis Mountain in 2004 and Black Mountain in 2007, the latest funding will be used “to restore, improve and enhance the natural landscape whilst increasing opportunities for community engagement with heritage and nature".

The conservation work will restore up to 133 hectares of peatland, which will improve blanket bog to reduce carbon loss and water run-off to improve water quality.

New and rejuvenated spaces will also be developed for use by the community, staff, volunteers and visitors.

Disused and derelict buildings are to be transformed into a new café and visitor hub, while an existing barn will host an exhibition space and staff accommodation.

Another feature will be an outdoor learning area including new ponds and new waymarking and interpretation will enhance the visitor experience along with new benches at viewpoints.

Significantly it will restore nature and improve access for the communities at the foot of Divis and the Black Mountain in West Belfast.

The award is part of a wider £15.6m in funding from the National Lottery designed to help more people access nature across the UK.

Dr Paul Mullan from The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “This project will be transformative, opening walking routes that connect communities currently cut off from the nature on their doorstep, providing new and improved facilities and protecting the biodiversity of the hills that are iconic to Belfast’s skyline”.

Heather McLachlan from the National Trust in the North of Ireland said: “We want it to be a place where everyone feels they belong.

“We’ll do this by working in partnership with the local community, who are at the heart of our work.”

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty said: “The acquisition of this land and the opening up of this site as a result will be transformative for this area, allowing more people to enjoy the wide-open green spaces on the mountain and facilitating a number of new initiatives, including a visitor hub, café and exhibition space alongside new trails and green areas.

“This project will not only be a boost to people living across our city, but it will also help to protect our environment and the wildlife living in the vicinity of the mountain.

"I welcome the ambition shown by the National Trust with these plans and look forward to seeing work get underway so we can realise the full potential of this site and bring additional benefits to the local community.”