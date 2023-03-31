Jota on the Wing: DJ Tommy scores viral hit with Celtic fans' favourite

A WEST Belfast DJ's dance remix of the Celtic fan song ‘Jota on The Wing’ has gone viral.



DJ Tommy Twin, who is a staple of ‘Escape’ night club in Sloan’s bar on the Whiterock, was delighted to see his reworking of the song had hit 20,000 views overnight and has now got close to 30,000 on the music app SoundCloud.



“I obviously heard the acoustic version of Jota on the Wing which Ellie Dixon performed on Patrick Kielty’s BBC Radio show and as soon as I heard it, I knew I needed to do something with it," said Tommy. "Straight away I thought, let’s get this made into a dance track – and that's exactly what I did.”



The Beechmount DJ said he worked on the track day and night for a fortnight before he released it.

“I was originally trying to get a St Patrick’s Day track for my set and the idea came to me, as I am a Celtic fan myself, that I should mix it and release it over the holiday weekend. It’s gone viral on SoundCloud with close to 30,000 listens already which is amazing to see, the support for my music is overwhelming”.



DJ Tommy Twin has been on the local dance scene since the age of 16 and has always had a passion for producing as well as playing music.

“From a young age I loved music, and I was only still a young kid, 16 in fact, when I started making music. It didn’t matter to me whether I was doing it in my shed for a couple of my mates or headlining ‘Escape’ every Saturday night.



“There is more to come from me after the success of the Jota on the Wing remix. I have my eyes set on a few future projects and want everyone to keep their eye out because I have bigger things to come."