Wardens to increase patrols in lower Falls to combat dog fouling

PICK IT UP: Council staff will increase patrols in the area after residents identified a dog fouling problem

DOG wardens are to carry out extra patrols of the Clonard and Springfield area to combat dog fouling.

Welcoming the move, Clonard councillor Claire Canavan said dog fouling had come up repeatedly in a quality-of-life survey carried out recently by the party.

“Residents had a number of concerns including anti-social behaviour, litter and parking but dog fouling was identified by people right across the area," she said.

“I wrote to council and spoke to officials and they have now agreed to step up patrols by dog wardens and will also carry out extra cleansing and put up extra signage on the issue," she continued.

“Dog mess is not only unsightly and unpleasant, but it is also a threat to human health and can lead to blindness."

Added the Sinn Féin woman: “I would encourage dog owners to be responsible and pick up after their dog and make our community clean and safe.”

To report a dog fouling issue, call Council on 028 9027 0230.