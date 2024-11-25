Silence from Department over noisy road

A CALL has gone out to end an ongoing nightmare for residents on one Glen Road street who have long complained about the condition of their road.

Damaged speed ramps and multiple potholes have gone unattended on Divis Drive, which has subjected residents to daily disturbances as buses and large vehicles pass.

Councillor Paul Doherty has facilitated a petition alongside local residents which they will present to the Department to call for action.

Councillor Doherty said: “I have talked with residents who have been waking up each morning from as early as 4.30am to their homes shaking while buses pass Divis Drive en-route to the Falls Road depot.

"When these large vehicles are passing over damaged speed ramps and potholes houses are vibrating to the extent where residents have highlighted that cracks are appearing on the structure of buildings and plaster falling from ceilings. This is a serious issue that needs to be urgently addressed.

“This once again demonstrates the impact on the everyday lives of people when our roads are neglected in this way. The people who live here have been ignored too long and have been chasing an adequate response from the Department for some time now, only to be further frustrated by silence.

“Working with residents we have created a petition highlighting the impact this is having for people living here. From the number of signatories and the residents I have spoken to it is clear that people up and down this street are experiencing the same daily issue with wider concerns for the safety of their property if this road is left unattended.

"Their voices need to be heard and I have asked the Department for an urgent meeting with us to find an immediate solution and to put an end to the nightmare for residents once and for all. Something must be done.”