Doherty calls on parties to work together to tackle autism waiting list crisis

SDLP representative Paul Doherty has said that the waiting list crisis is having an immense and immediate impact on the lives of autistic children across the North.



The latest information available from the Department of Health shows that 5,124 children are waiting for an autism assessment following a referral.



A further 2,581 children are waiting for an ADHD assessment with waiting times in some trusts exceeding 230 weeks.



In the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, 1,866 children are awaiting assessment for autism and 1,287 children are waiting for an ADHD assessment, with waiting times of 208 weeks.



The West Belfast SDLP representative said that the Health and Finance Ministers must work together to ensure children get the support they need.



Mr Doherty said: “All of the global available evidence from educational leaders and experts in child development tells us very clearly that early intervention and support is critical to providing children with the best chances in life.



“Yet across Northern Ireland today, there are thousands of children and young people waiting, many of them for years, on assessments for autism and ADHD who are not getting the support they need and deserve.



“The waiting list crisis goes far beyond our hospitals, it has infected and affected every aspect of health and is threatening the educational opportunities of our children. We cannot allow that to continue."



The SDLP representative detailed some of the conversations that he has had with families of children with special educational needs.



“We have heard painful testimony from parents at their wits' end because they feel like the system is deliberately denying their children the support that they need. The pandemic has only made things worse."



And he reiterated his support for the Health Minister and called on parties to work together on the issue.



“What we need, and what the SDLP has called for, is a funding plan from Finance Minister Conor Murphy to create capacity in the system.



“The leaders of the DUP and Sinn Féin are both former Health Ministers. Those parties have held the positions of joint First Minister for 14 years.



“We have had report after report telling us what needs to be done. It’s about time we had a funded action plan to deal with this crisis. It is the number one political priority for the SDLP and we will continue to pursue action.”