Domestic abuse highlighted ahead of festive season

THE Upper Springfield Development Trust – in partnership with the West Belfast MP Paul Maskey, Women’s Aid, Men’s Advisory Project, HEReNI and the PSNI – have come together to highlight the issue of domestic abuse and provide information on helpline and online services to ensure that no-one feels that they have to suffer alone and in silence.

It comes as domestic abuse incident figures from 24 November 2022 to 2 January 2023 were released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). A total of 3,604 calls were made to police over the six-week period. On Christmas Day last year, police received 110 calls from victims and concerned loved ones – up ten per cent on the previous year.

Ahead of this festive season, statutory agencies and community groups around community safety issues are working in partnership to highlight the issue of domestic abuse and provide valuable information to the public.

Welcoming the initiative, Paul Maskey MP said: "Domestic abuse is a scourge on our society, tragically it can lead to serious injury or worse and unfortunately many victims have the scars to show for it.

"If you are someone who is suffering from domestic abuse, reach out. If you know of someone who is suffering from domestic abuse, try and talk to them, please assure them that there is always someone to talk to and get help.

"It's best if at all possible to get them to report it. We all need to do whatever we can to eradicate domestic abuse and assist those who are suffering from it. Those involved in inflicting domestic violence should stop it immediately. Please reflect on the pain you're causing and the damage you're doing to your family."

Kelly Andrews, Chief Executive of Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid, said: "The festive season can be a challenging time for women, children and young people experiencing domestic abuse in their homes.

"The cost of living crisis is putting even more strain on those experiencing abuse. This crisis makes it even harder for women to escape an abusive home life, and those who do leave are facing additional barriers as rental costs are soaring, making it unaffordable for many.

"At Women's Aid we know that these women, children and young people have already suffered enough, and we want to emphasise that we are here to give them the help and support they need. Our refuges are open over the Christmas period to provide emergency accommodation. Please don’t suffer in silence help and support is available."

Claire Hamilton, Chief Inspector of West Belfast PSNI said: “Domestic abuse is threatening, controlling, coercive behaviour, violence or abuse including psychological, virtual, physical, verbal, sexual, financial or emotional inflicted on anyone by a current/former partner or family member.

"If you are suffering from domestic abuse, we are here to help you and protect you so please report it to police, you do not have to wait for an emergency situation to seek help. You will be listened to and supported.

"We also work with partner agencies who can provide advice to victims as well as longer term support. Report abuse to police by calling 101, or in an emergency call 999.

"If you're calling 999 for help, but too afraid to speak, dial 55 on your mobile phone when calling in an emergency and the operator will know that you need to be put through to police.

“A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is also available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual abuse, now or in the past. The number to call is 0808 802 1414.”

The Men’s Advisory Project supports any man from age 18 onward who has experienced domestic abuse. They have specialised in the support of men of all ages, backgrounds, sexuality and in any location across the North from 1998. They offer crisis support – providing space as men understand the options of support available to them and develop an understanding of housing, legal and the cycles of abuse they face.

They then offer direct support to empower men past the abuse they face, this involves 1-2-1 support work and in resilience via group work and information sessions.

They also offer specialist, confidential, 1-2-1 counselling to any man who has experienced mental health support needs due to the abuse they have faced.

HERe NI is a Belfast based regional charity formed in 2004. HERe NI works with LGBTQ+ women, regardless of the gender they are assigned at birth, and their families to alleviate inequalities caused by discrimination, inequality and prejudice in our society.

Useful Contact Numbers