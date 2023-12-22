Domestic abuse: Help is at hand this Christmas

THE Upper Springfield Development Trust – in partnership with the West Belfast MP Paul Maskey, the PSNI and various support groups – have come together to highlight the issue of domestic abuse ahead of the festive season.

Through funding from the Communities in Transition programme, the Trust are working with Women’s Aid, Men’s Advisory Project, HEReNI and other community partners to assist those suffering from domestic abuse.

Welcoming the initiative, Paul Maskey said: "If you know of someone who is suffering from domestic abuse, try and talk to them, please assure them that there is always someone to talk to and get help. If possible, get them to report it.

"We all need to do whatever we can to eradicate domestic abuse and assist those who are suffering from it. Those involved in inflicting domestic violence should stop it immediately. Think about the hurt you are causing and reflect on the effect that this has on your family."

Kelly Andrews, Chief Executive of Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid said Women's Aid would be there for any women and children experiencing domestic abuse.

"The festive season can be a challenging time for women, children and young people experiencing domestic abuse in their homes. The past few years have been incredibly tough for many due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and to make matters worse we are now in a cost-of-living crisis.

"This is putting even more strain on those experiencing abuse and will only get worse as we approach the festive season with its added pressures and increasing energy and food costs. This crisis makes it even harder for women to escape an abusive home life, and those who do leave are facing additional barriers as rental costs are soaring, making it unaffordable for many.

"Here at Women's Aid we know that these women, children and young people have already suffered enough, and we want to emphasise that we are here to give them the help and support they need."

Claire Hamilton, Chief Inspector of West Belfast PSNI urged those suffering or witnessing domestic abuse to report it to the police who will help.

“Domestic abuse is threatening, controlling, coercive behaviour, violence or abuse including psychological, virtual, physical, verbal, sexual, financial or emotional abuse inflicted on anyone by a current/former partner or family member.

"If you are suffering from domestic abuse, we are here to help you and protect you so please report it to police, you do not have to wait for an emergency situation to seek help. You will be listened to and supported. We also work with partner agencies who can provide advice to victims as well as longer term support."

Chief Inspector Hamilton continued stating the PSNI operate a 'Right to Ask' service which means members of the public can enquire with the police whether their partner, ex-partner or someone else's partner has a previous history of domestic abuse.

The Domestic Violence and Abuse Disclosure Scheme (DVADS) allows the public to make applications via the PSNI by visiting https://www.psni.police.uk/crime/domestic-abuse/dvads/

Abuse can be reported to the police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. If you are in an emergency and cannot speak, you can dial 55 whilst on call to an emergency service and it will go straight through to the police.

Useful numbers:

PSNI – 101 or 999 in an emergency

Domestic & Sexual Abuse Helpline - 0808 802 1414

Belfast & Lisburn Women’s Aid - 02890666049

Rainbow Project - 02890319030

Men’s Advisory Project - 02890241929

HEReNI - 0289024 9452