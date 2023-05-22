Ballymurphy man Dougie shortlisted for Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

A BALLYMURPHY man has been shortlisted in the prestigious EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards 2023.

Connected Health Group CEO Dougie Adams is the founder and driving force behind one of the fastest growing homecare companies in Ireland.

As an energetic, successful, and community-orientated entrepreneur, Dougie has built a range of successful business interests — ranging from construction and hospitality to dentistry and retail.

As CEO of the Connected Health Group, Dougie has responsibility for ensuring group synergy, strategic growth, and championing the business’s core values of client-centric care, innovation, and empathetic leadership — the foundation stones of Connected Health’s success.

Under Dougie’s leadership, the business has become an award-winning healthcare company, cementing its place within the broader health and social care systems island-wide.

Connected Health is one of the fastest growing homecare companies in the UK over the last ten years. This is according to the Independent Sector Market insight company Plimsoll — which records a growth rate of 953 per cent for Connected Health during this time frame.

Dougie said: “I am honoured and humbled to be selected for this prestigious award, this nomination reflects the dedication and commitment of our people on the frontline serving their communities.

"The 3Ts of Talent, Training and Technology are the cornerstone of Connected Health delivering compassionate, quality care across the island of Ireland.”

Dougie and his team have grown the service from a small acquisition of a traditional homecare company employing just 47 staff to a business now employing over 2,000 staff across multiple service lines, ranging from home care and supported living to hospital discharge and augmented technology care solutions.

He has also led two successful acquisitions in the Republic and the North and lowered the average age of the workforce from 52 to 31 since he founded Connected Academy.

Dougie is one of more than 90 entrepreneurs from Ireland who travelled to Singapore this week for the 2023 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year CEO Retreat.