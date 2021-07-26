Down IHC: Carryduff come through Shamrocks semi-final test

Carryduff's Eoin Rooney tries to get past Newry Shamrocks defender Matthew Mee during Sunday's Down IHC semi-final at Ballela Carryduff GAC

Down Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-final (2020)

Carryduff 3-14 Newry Shamrocks 3-11



CARRYDUFF progressed to the final of the 2020 Down Intermediate Hurling Championship after edging out Newry Shamrocks after an engrossing contest in Ballela on Sunday afternoon.

The lead changed hands several times with both sides giving their all in the hot and humid conditions.

However, the South Belfast men finished on top – outscoring the Shamrocks 1-6 to 0-4 in the closing 15 minutes to book their place in Sunday’s decider against a side Liatroim side who defeated Clonduff 3-18 to 3-12 in the first semi-final at Ballela.

Last weekend, Carryduff secured the Antrim Division Three League title with a win over Armagh Cuchulainns and manager Damien McCallin was delighted to progress to another final.

“We are missing a few players due to injuries and illness – it is just the way things have been going this season,” said McCallin.

“We have to roll with the punches, but this panel of players have been great, anyone who has been asked to come in has done a great job. Every man who played today played like a warrior and they needed to because Newry are a brilliant side.

“I am delighted for them because they work so hard in training, they are an honest bunch and they give it their all. You don’t always get your rewards, so it is nice to keep that momentum going and get into the final."

Newry made the better start as Carryduff struggled to find their range during the early changes as two Paul Sheehan points put his side into the lead inside the first three minutes.

Carryduff hit back with well-taken points from Eoin Rooney and Conor McAlister before Sheehan nudged the Shamrocks back in front from a free.

The first goal of the game arrived after eight minutes when McAlister found the back of the net after cutting in behind the Newry defence and striking past Matthew Dippnall.

Eoin McGuinness replied with a fine point at the other end while Sheehan converted another free after being fouled himself.

Carryduff attacker Conor McAlister gets past Newry Shamrocks defender Billy Campbell before scoring his side's opening goal

Yet, a point from play by full-forward Sean O’Callaghan ensured that Carryduff held the lead, 1-3 to 0-5, at the first water break.

Carryduff then opened up a five-point lead in the second quarter thanks to points from Gareth Lynch (free), Eoin Conway, Ciaran O’Callaghan and Rooney.

It took a moment of sheer class from Stephen McKey to give Newry a foothold in the contest as the wing half-forward showed great anticipation to intercept a pass in the Carryduff defence before dashing towards goal and beating Matthew Mooney with a superb finish.

Moments later, he fired over a point from play to cut the gap down to a single point, while Dippnall made a stunning save to deny Rooney a certain goal on the cusp of half-time.

However, it was to be Newry who led at the interval when referee Denis McKay awarded the Shamrocks a penalty in injury-time for a foul on McGuinness.

Full-forward Sheehan made no mistake from the penalty to put his side 2-6 to 1-7 ahead at half-time.

McCallin made a double substitution at the break with both Daniel McCartan and Ronan Beatty being introduced – both would go on to score crucial goals for Carryduff.

It took McCartan less than a minute to bag his side’s second goal as Carryduff moved 2-7 to 2-6 ahead on the restart.

Sheehan levelled proceedings with another free before McAlister hit back-to-back points to restore Carryduff’s lead on 36 minutes.

If McCartan had an instant impact for Carryduff, then Newry substitute Conal Sheehan proved as effective not long after his introduction.

Sheehan capitalised on a mix-up in the Carryduff defence to bundle the sliotar into the net to put the Shamrocks 3-7 to 2-9 ahead on 44 minutes.

Remarkably, Carryduff would take the lead once again before the second water break when McKay awarded the South Belfast men a penalty for a foul on Beatty.

The substitute took the penalty himself and blasted past Dippnall to move his side 3-9 to 3-7 ahead while a free from Sean O’Callaghan gave them a three-point cushion at the second water break.

The final quarter of the game was a rather more disjointed with both teams conceding scoreable frees as the intensity increased a good few notches.

Sheehan and O’Callaghan exchanged frees before the Newry full-forward landed a fine point from play to keep the Shamrocks within touch with six minutes of normal time remaining.

Yet, it was Carryduff who landed the vital scores in the closing minutes to seal the victory.

O’Callaghan slotted over another free which was moved 10 metres closer to goal for dissent before the impressive McAlister split the posts with a point from play.

Sheehan hit back with his sixth free of the afternoon before converting another in the first time of injury-time to leave the gap at two points.

Almost immediately, Carryduff responded with a stunning point from Lynch to seal a 3-14 to 3-11 win for McCallin’s side who have a chance to claim another cup when they take on Liatroim in Sunday’s decider.



CARRYDUFF: M Mooney; J Woods, C Cassidy, M McConville; J Lavery. A Downey, M McAreavey; E Conway (0-1), A McManus; P Loughran, C O’Callaghan (0-1), G Lynch (0-2, 0-1f); E Rooney (0-2), S O’Callaghan (0-4, 0-3fs), C McAlister (1-4).

Subs: D McCartan (1-0) for C O’Callaghan (HT), R Beatty (1-0, 1-0 pen) for Downey (HT).



NEWRY SHAMROCKS: M Dippnall; M Mee, G Courtney, B Campbell; A Mee, R Courtney, D Young; R Campbell, N Lennon; O McCaffery, E McGuinness (0-1), S McKey (1-1); J Murphy, P Sheehan (1-9, 0-7fs, 1-0 pen), J Duggan.

Subs: C Sheehan (1-0) for Duggan (40), C Crawford for McCaffery (44), S McCaffery for McKey (50).



REFEREE: D McKay (Downpatrick)

