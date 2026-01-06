PROTESTORS have taken to the streets in a rally in West Belfast against USA actions in Venezuela.

Around one hundred people gathered at the International Wall on the Falls Road on Monday evening as part of the ‘Hands Off Venezuela’ demonstration.

Over the weekend, the US launched air strikes in Venezuela's capital Caracas, before kidnapping Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife and transporting them to the US.

On Monday, Maduro and his wife appeared in a New York court as he pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and other charges.

Speaking at the rally, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: "The US bombing of Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Maduro was a blatant imperialist attack – the latest in a long history of US violence in Latin America.

Gerry Carroll MLA

"Trump must immediately stop any intervention in Venezuela and release President Maduro.

"The Irish Government and Stormont Executive have shamefully refused to unequivocally condemn the attack and demand Maduro's release. I call on them to do so urgently."