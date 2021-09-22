DR DONNELLY: Potential mutations are like smouldering embers in a Covid windstorm

Whilst we are preoccupied with the Delta variant others may be on the way. At present there are four variants of concern to the World Health Organisation and these are Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta.

Delta is by far the most contagious, some 97 per cent more than the earliest circulating virus. Understanding how mutations develop can help us grasp whether more concerning versions may yet appear. Every single time the virus gets in a cell it replicates its genome (genetic instructions) so that it can spread to other cells and this has a potential to make an error.

Mutations generally appear randomly and spontaneously rather than in a systematic way. Most mutations either kill the virus or they die out from lack of spread, victims of an infected person isolating or passing the germ to a small number of others who then sit at home.

But when enough mutations are created some will get lucky and catch hold, perhaps when an infected person attends a crowded sporting event or a large indoor gathering such as a wedding. Imagine an evolutionary windstorm over many smouldering embers of little hopeful mutants that might normally go extinct but when you have rampant infection, natural selection gains the upper hand.

Corona viruses are more prone to mutations than other germs. They contain a single-stranded ribonucleic acid (RNA) and the enzymes which make new copies of RNA are more prone to error. Mutations that take hold do so for a reason such as by helping the virus increase transmissibility, infectivity, virulence, or the ability to escape our immunity.

A small group of mutations in various spots could collectively have the major impact of helping the virus evade antibodies and thus making vaccines less effective.

