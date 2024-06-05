Park users warned after drug paraphernalia found in the Waterworks

SINISTER: The drug paraphernalia was found in the Waterworks Park in North Belfast

A LOCAL councillor has raised concerns after drug paraphernalia was found in the Waterworks Park in North Belfast.

The paraphernalia including needles was found on the pathway close to the Solitude side of the park.

A post on Cavehill Community Facebook page by a member of the public warned users of the Waterworks of the dangers of the drug paraphernalia for dogs and other park users.

Sinn Féin Councillor for the Oldpark area Tomás Ó Néill said: “These reports of drug paraphernalia being discovered at the Waterworks Park are very concerning.

“The Waterworks is a popular and very busy facility used daily by families with children of all ages.

“Sinn Féin along with local campaigners have lobbied strongly for significant investment in the park including the introduction of lighting which helps to reduce anti-social behaviour and increase safe usage of public spaces.

“If anyone discovers similar items I’d urge caution and ask that such materials are reported to Belfast City Council staff and the PSNI for safe removal and disposal.”