Dunmurry house search uncovers crack cocaine use and illegal drugs

SCENE: Crack cocaine with Nitrous Oxide and illegal prescription drugs were found at a property in Dunmurry.

A PROPERTY located in the Dunmurry area was searched over the weekend and found to have an array of illegal drugs.

The PSNI executed a drugs warrant at the address where evidence of crack cocaine use was found along with Nitrous Oxide and illegal prescription drugs.

Police in West Belfast said they are continuing to focus on drug related crime. On Saturday, several drug detections through vehicle check points and stop and search in the Colin area were made.

A spokesperson from the PSNI said: “Please help us to stop young people getting access to drugs by reporting information to us.”