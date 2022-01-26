Huge haul of drugs handed in to CRJ's Twinbrook office

OFF THE STREETS: Chief Inspector Peter Brannigan with Jane Young and Jim McCarthy from CRJ

POLICE and community reps have jointly disposed of a huge haul of prescription and illicit drugs, which were handed over in the wake of a spate of drugs related deaths that occurred during the Christmas period.

Five people in Belfast and one person in North Antrim died in incidents suspected to have involved so-called 'Black Xanax' between 25 and 27 December. Xanax is the branch name for the anti-anxiety medication, Alprazolam, which can cause harmful side effects and even death.

Following the deaths, Community Restorative Justice Ireland (CRJI) in Twinbrook issued an urgent appeal for those in possession of any and all drugs, with the potential for harm and death, to hand them in to its offices.

On Monday, CRJI revealed it had received thousands of illegally sold prescription drugs including countless capsules of Pregabalin, a potentially deadly neurological drug which has been responsible for several local deaths in recent years.

The haul also included unknown quantities of illicit drugs including in pill and powder form.

CRJI and the PSNI have since issued a joint appeal for users and their families to seek help and to continue handing over unwanted drugs.

Jane Young from CRJI warned that prescription drugs can be just as dangerous as illegal ones.

"I think people don't realise the dangers, especially with Pregabalin," she said. "They don't realise the effected that it's having on them, and then they're mixing it with alcohol which makes it worse."

Jim McCarthy, Deputy Director of CRJI, insisted there must be support for those suffering from addiction and education around the issues at stake.

"People in our communities shouldn't have any fear about standing up and asking how to deal with it, reporting it to the police, but also coming and seeking help from agencies that can provide it," he said.

"We all have to work together to get it off the streets, but also to give those who are looking a way out of it a way out."

He said it is important to tackle the "stigma" of drug addiction, and give families space to reach out for help.

Chief Inspector Peter Brannigan, PSNI Area Commander for West Belfast, said drugs remain a "policing priority", but said that help is available for "vulnerable" people.

"It's no secret that the vast majority of policing issues are connected to drug and alcohol misuse," he said.

"It is frightening to see the volume (of drugs), but it's also a big positive to see that the community has somewhere they can deposit drugs and get prescription medication off the streets."

He also issued a warning about illegally manufactured drugs.

"Unless these are manufactured under the regulations and guidelines of the medical profession then they're all unsafe," he added.

"If the prescription ones get into the hands of someone that they haven't been prescribed to then the harm is significant."

Drugs can be handed in anonymously into any CRJI office in Belfast.

If you or someone you know is affected by the issues in this article visit services.drugsandalcoholni.info