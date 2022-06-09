Street food and retail at Dublin Road pop-up market

OUTDOOR MARKET: What the food and retail market will look like

A NEW outdoor retail and food market will open for business in South Belfast later this month.

Trademarket Belfast (formerly Box Office) is street food and retail in a pop-up shipping container market – and it's coming to the Dublin Road at the former Movie House Cinema site.

It will host the best of local food and independent retail vendors in shipping containers - giving start-up vendors an opportunity in an otherwise prohibitive property market.

Digital technology company Kainos is temporarily leasing its Bankmore Square site to the social enterprise behind the pop-up market.

Will Neill, founder of the social enterprise that will run the site, said he is "delighted" the company has agreed to lease the site for the ethical pop-up street food market.

"Belfast is such an exciting, up-and-coming city and having a space like this to showcase the very best of our start-up food and retail vendors will be fantastic for tourism and the local community," he added.

Trademarket say they will announce their opening date and vendor list soon.