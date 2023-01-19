Plans for 11-storey student accommodation and pub on ground floor

PLANS: A proposed sketch of what the new building will look like on the Dublin Road site

A PUBLIC consultation is underway on the proposed redevelopment of a site which currently hosts a popular city centre bar.

The proposal relates to 41-49 Dublin Road and 3-5 Ventry Street. Bar and nightclub space Filthy McNasty's currently occupies number 45 Dublin Road with its sister pub Liquor XXX located in number 49.

The bid involves turning the site into an 11-storey student accommodation block, with 210 bedrooms and a ground floor public house.

A leaflet from planning consultants, O'Toole & Starkey, who are carrying out the public consultation, states: “The site is located on the western side of the Dublin Road and extends to approximately 1100 sq ft. It is presently occupied by commercial buildings fronting onto Dublin Road and Ventry Street with service structures and ancillary structures to the rear.

"Dublin Road is a main thoroughfare within Belfast city centre, connecting the city’s commercial core to the interchange at Shaftesbury Square. It is a vibrant area of the city, dominated by retail, restaurants and other commercial land uses, within walking distance of both the Great Victoria Bus and Rail Station and Botanic Train Station, as well as many other shops, services and amenities in the city’s central area.”

The proposed development has been prepared by Belfast architectural firm Like Architects.