Dúlra leads group of young Gaeilgeoirí on Irish language nature excursion in Colin Glen

A GROUP of young Gaeilgeoirí have taken part in a nature excursion through Colin Glen, reconnecting with the language and history that is found in the natural world around us.



Organised by Spórtlann na hÉireann's Irish language heritage project GaelStair, the day saw environmental activist and Andersonstown News nature columnist Gearóid Ó Muilleoir lead a guided tour in Irish taking in the sights and sounds of spring in bloom.

Seán Mistéil from Spórtlann na hÉireann said: “One of the primary aims of the GaelStair project is to inspire people through our rich linguistic and cultural heritage.



“For centuries and longer Gaeilgeoirí have passed down our language and history through interaction with our natural environment. The names for the animals, the plants, and the landscapes around us are priceless deposit of cultural heritage and we want to share that with the next generation.



“Gearóid led an inspiring trip through Colin Glen, where young people listened to the sounds of the forest, discussed the fortunes of our native trees, and observed a fascinating array of native birds. They were captivated by An Gabha Dubh – the Irish Dipper – which has nested under the waterfall in the lower glen.

Gearóid Ó Muilleoir inspires young people with his knowledge of the natural world

“In a world devastated by climate change, we want to highlight that with the loss of local ecosystems comes the loss of language and heritage, and that we have a duty to conserve and protect them. Our thanks goes to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for funding the GaelStair project and for making this important work possible.”

Gearóid Ó Muilleoir, who writes our weekly Dúlra column, added: "There is a big connection between the Irish language and nature, especially with place names and bird names.

"Colin Glen is a fabulous place for nature and especially at this time of year. I would love some of the young people now to get the nature bug and be able to come here when they want.

"I would love this type of tour to become a regular thing. I really enjoy it. It is brilliant for the young people to learn about nature in Irish."