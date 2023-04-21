North Belfast woman scared of living in her house after roof collapse

SCARED: Eithne Crowder surveys the damage of her collapsed roof at her Dunmore Avenue home

A NORTH Belfast woman says she is "scared" living in her house after part of her roof collapsed.

Eithne Crowder, who lives in Dunmore Avenue, was at home last Thursday afternoon when the roof collapsed.

Eithne bought the house 20 years ago and has been told the collapse was caused by a building fault. It was built by leading construction company, Carvill Group, who went into administration in 2011.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Eithne fears she will be left to count the cost of the damage herself.

"I was just sitting in the house last Thursday afternoon and heard a big bang. The whole roof at the side collapsed.

"The Insurance people came out and said there had only been one pin holding it together. It should have been galvanised but wasn't and it has obviously rusted over the years leading to the collapse.

"They said they can't cover it as it is a building issue. The builders were Carvill Group, who have since gone bust.

"I bought this house 20 years ago. It looks like I am going to have to cover the costs myself, which will be well into the thousands. I just don't have that type of money.

"I am scared living here now as well. It is giving me nightmares.

"My grandkids could have been outside at the time. They are always out playing in the garden. It is all very stressful.

"I am worried about the other side. What if it collapses too? All the houses here are the same and I am urging other residents to get their roofs checked."

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: "Eithne is responsible for maintenance and repair work as the building owner.

"Unfortunately we cannot offer assistance through Building Control, but recommend that the front elevation of the building is checked."

A JustGiving page has been set up to help Eithne. You can donate here.