Dunmurry Mosque to feature on live telethon

TELETHON: Belfast Iqraa Mosque will be showcased around the world when it hosts the Islam TV telethon tonight

BELFAST Iqraa Mosque in Dunmurry will play host to a live telethon tonight on Sky channel Islam TV.

The programme, which will be broadcast live from the mosque between 7pm and 11pm will raise much-needed funds for what has become the largest Mosque in the North as it is broadcast to over one million viewers around the world.

The community acquired the former Dunmurry Presbyterian Church in 2018, however the scars of its neglected past are still visible.

It is hoped that the money raised from tonight's telethon will help renovate the mosque and bring it back to life.

When the building is fully operational, it will also become the first Muslim school in the North.

DONATIONS: Imam Jamal Iweida says he hopes to raise enough to renovate the Mosque

Imam Jamal Iweida says the broadcast comes during the last ten nights of the month of Ramadan and will help showcase the new mosque.

"Muslims believe these nights are the most special nights of the year, so Muslims give more during these nights as they believe the reward is multiplied many times," said Jamal.

"For Belfast Iqraa Mosque this is a very important event, as we are hoping to raise enough funds in order to renovate our premises in order to meet the needs of our community particularly the children and their families as well as serving our neighbouring community."

You can tune into the programme on Sky Channel 744 and can donate during the broadcast by calling 03000999789.