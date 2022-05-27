Dunmurry Ulster Bank closure 'a blow to the community'

THE closure of an Ulster Bank branch in Dunmurry has been described as a "blow to the local community".

It is one of nine branches marked for closure in the North. Other closures include Antrim, Ballymoney, Clogher, Comber, Holywood, Larne, Maghera and Warrenpoint.

The bank said the move comes as more customers move to online services.

SDLP Councillor Brian Heading said the "deeply disappointing" decision will leave people in the area with "few banking options".

"This is one of the last bank branches operating in the area and means that anyone who wants to do their banking in-person will face travel to do so," he stated.

“While I appreciate this decision will have been partly caused by changing trends and people moving to online banking, this is not the case for everyone. Many people, particularly older generations, have yet to make the transition to banking online and I know many local people will be concerned about how they will carry out their banking transactions going forward.

“Following this closure my thoughts are with the staff impacted and I will be liaising with them to find out exactly how they will be affected. While I understand the need to move with the times and modernise local banking practices, going forward we need to establish a way of banking that allows everyone to access vital services in a way that’s right for them, otherwise we face the disappearance of physical banking in towns and villages across the North in the years ahead.

“I will also be seeking a meeting with Ulster Bank to seek assurances around the future of banking in this area. While it’s welcome that the bank has committed to retaining cash machines in these areas, we must ensure these vital services remain free for everyone and aren’t replaced with machines that cost people to use them. People are struggling enough without being charged to access their own money.”

An Ulster Bank spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind."

Meanwhile, Ulster Bank has announced a phased withdrawal of all banking activity and services in the 26 Counties.

On Wednesday, the Oireachtas Committee on Finance heard that the bank expects to cease transactions with customers by the end of March 2023.

Customers in the South are to be given a six-month deadline to close their accounts.