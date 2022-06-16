DUP accused of sectarianising slow down bilingual signage

NORTH Belfast DUP MLA Brian Kingston has been accused of trying to "sectarianise" bilingual signage aimed at protecting local children by urging local motorists to slow down.

English-Irish signage displaying 'Slow' in large lettering and 'Go Mall' in much smaller lettering was erected in the Deerpark and Oldpark areas by local Sinn Féin activists.

But Mr Kingston has described the signage as "intimidatory" to unionist residents and has called on the Department for Infrastructure to remove them.

"I have contacted DfI Roads Service regarding these signs erected by Sinn Féin in Deerpark and Oldpark Road area," he said.

"This is a mixed area and these illegal and political signs are considered intimidatory by unionist residents. I have asked that they be removed by the Department as a matter of urgency."

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “I’m dismayed that Mr Kingston has attempted to sectarianise signs placed by road safety campaigners clearly designed to save lives.

“Sinn Féin along with local residents have been calling for road safety measures in the Oldpark area consistently and if these signs save one child's life then this is a worthwhile intervention.

“We can all agree that road safety signs would be better installed by government departments, however the waiting list for such measures is extremely lengthy.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Department can confirm that correspondence has been received from Brian Kingston MLA. The matter is under consideration by DfI Roads.”