DUP select Kingston and Brett to run for party in North Belfast

THE DUP have selected Brian Kingston and Phillip Brett as their candidates in North Belfast for the forthcoming election to the Assembly election in May.

Former Lord Mayor Brian Kingston is the DUP Group Leader on Belfast City Council, on which he has served for 12 years. Phillip Brett is currently the DUP Group Leader on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and has been a councillor for nine years.

Their selection comes after current MLAs William Humphrey and Paula Bradley announced they would both not be standing for re-election.

Brian Kingston said: “Our overriding priority going into this election is to retain the two Unionist seats in North Belfast. I believe that Phillip Brett and I are best placed to achieve that outcome.

This morning Phillip Brett and I were ratified as the DUP candidates for North Belfast constituency for the Assembly election in May.

“We wish to pay tribute to William Humphrey MLA and Paula Bradley MLA who have served the people of North Belfast and the Unionist cause in the Assembly with great dedication over the past two Assembly terms.

“While they have each decided not to stand again at this election, both Phillip and I have worked closely with them over many years and we will seek to build on their track record as hard-working and effective DUP MLAs.

"Phillip and I also previously worked for Nigel Dodds MP in his North Belfast constituency office and we will provide continuity of his strong record of public service and dedication to Unionism.”

Phillip Brett added: “As someone who has lived my entire live in the Newtownabbey part of North Belfast constituency, I consider it a great honour to be an elected representative for my home area and to now put myself forward for the Assembly election. I am committed to working with local people to address their concerns.

“I believe that Brian and I will make a strong team representing the Unionist people of North Belfast in the Assembly, working in association with our DUP councillors and local communities across the constituency.

"By returning two DUP MLAs the people of North Belfast can ensure that they have a DUP team with the strength to deliver for them in the communities, in the Assembly and at every level of local government.”