DUP wanted to use Brexit 'to harden border in Ireland – but they failed': Finucane

SINN Féin MP John Finucane has told an Easter commemoration in Belfast that there were many within the DUP who saw Brexit as an opportunity to harden the border in Ireland – "but they failed".

Speaking at the main republican commemoration at Milltown Cemetery to mark the 107th anniversary of the Easter Rising, Mr Finucane said Ireland today is a very different place to the Ireland of 1998 when the Good Friday Agreement was signed.



“Last year's historic Assembly election marked another seismic moment in our journey,” he told those gathered. “An Irish republican woman became First Minister Designate committed to working for all in a state designed to ensure it could never happen.



“Since that election, the DUP has used the Protocol as an excuse to boycott the political institutions and prevent Michelle O’Neill from becoming a First Minister for all.



“The negotiations are now over and the recent agreement between London and Brussels has been adopted into EU law. The deal gives our businesses a huge competitive advantage as a gateway to the British and EU Single Market.”

The National Graves Association parade makes its way up the Falls Road

He said the eyes of the world are once again on Ireland on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement as well as the visit of US President Joe Biden this week.

“This is a golden opportunity to strengthen the economy and create good jobs. We need an Executive up, running and working for all the people of the North. The democratic outcome of last year's historic election must be respected.



“The onus is on the British and Irish governments and the political parties, not least the DUP, to get back to business and form a government to deal with the issues facing all our people.



“And all the while in the absence of an Executive, as the DUP wander around talking to themselves, the British Tory government is imposing cruel and savage cuts to public services and to voluntary and community organisations working with some of the most vulnerable in society.”

Crowds lined the route to Milltown



He added: “We know that many within the DUP, saw Brexit as an opportunity to harden the border in Ireland.



“They failed. They now must recognise that they failed, and get on with the business of representing those who elected them within the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement.



“We want to see everyone with a mandate back round the Executive table, working together to deliver for all our people.



“We want to see a functioning Executive and Assembly and the north south bodies operating to their full potential, with increased co-operation in health, education, the all-island economy, agriculture, infrastructure and tourism.

“A key element of the Good Friday Agreement was that, for the first time, it provided a peaceful, democratic path to Irish unity. The only thing standing between us and a united Ireland is our ability to convince others that it will be a better Ireland for everyone.

The Republican Plot in Milltown Cemetery



“The conversation about Irish unity is growing, and a Citizens Assembly is urgently required to prepare for constitutional change.



“Unity referendums can be won and won well, but we will have to reach out, and create space for others across Irish society to come on board.



“The opportunities for moving to a united Ireland have never been so great – to build a stronger Ireland. A fairer Ireland. An Ireland fit for all her people.”