General election in the South set to be called this Thursday

TAOISEACH Simon Harris is expected to dissolve the Dáil on Thursday and call a general election.

With November 29th the expected date for the poll, political parties have been unveiling policies ahead of what would be a quick-fire election campaign.

While Fine Gael are promising to increase the state pension to €350 a week, Sinn Féin have turned its to attention to housing with its plan to “make housing affordable and bring homeownership back within reach of working people”.

In the last general election in February 2020, Fianna Fáil returned with 38 seats, Sinn Féin made huge gains and won 37 seats with Fine Gael on 35 seats. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael formed a coalition government along with the Greens that has almost served its full term. Although they will not be campaigning together when the general election is called, and with Sinn Féin’s fortunes on the wane, it would not be unexpected if Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are returned to government. According to the latest opinion poll the once bitter rivals are on course for another five years in power.

The latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll has Fine Gael on 26 per cent; Fianna Fáil on 20 per cent; Sinn Féin 18 per cent; Independent/Others 16 per cent; Social Democrats six per cent; Green Party four per cent; Labour four per cent’ Aontú three per cent; People Before Profit two per cent.

On 53 per cent, Fine Gael leader Simon Harris is the most popular leader; Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin is on 48 per cent; and Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald is on 33 per cent.