Tributes paid to Eamon Kerr on the 40th anniversary of his murder

A WEST Belfast republican has been remembered on the 40th anniversary of his murder.

Eamon 'Hatchet' Kerr was murdered in his home in Cape Street on March 11, 1983 by a group linked to the INLA.

Last weekend, the Workers' Party held an oration and wreath-laying ceremony at Milltown Cemetery in his memory.

Speaking at the event, Workers' Party member Peter Sullivan said: "Hatchet was born in the Pound Loney area of Belfast and as many of you will know Eamon was an avid Celtic supporter joining the local club and traveling over to Parkhead many times.

"He joined the republican movement in the late 1960s and became more heavily involved in the struggle when he moved to the Lower Falls joining D company with Billy Sullivan, Oliver Quinn, Denis Toner to name a few.

"He bravely and fearlessly defended, with a small amount of firearms available to the movement the people of the Falls when loyalist mobs assisted by the RUC attempted to burn the homes of residents.

Workers' Party member Peter Sullivan delivered the oration

"He was also involved in actions against the British Army during internment and the Falls Curfew where he took on the might of the British and RUC forces along with other comrades in the Official IRA and held them at bay for many hours. He was subject to terms of imprisonment during internment and when he had to defend his comrades and friends from murderous attacks by the Provos and INLA gangs.

"Eamon Kerr was well respected by his comrades and friends and feared by his many enemies who eventually murdered him for standing up to their criminality.

"Hatchet wasn't just a physical force man; he got politically involved with the Terence Perry Republican Club. He was a fine republican socialist and his loss was a big blow to us, his comrades, to his movement and most of all to his family.

"His contribution to his beliefs is well documented and we in the Workers’ Party acknowledge the important role he played in the defence of his area, of his comrades and his movement.

Eamon 'Hatchet' Kerr

"Although he was portrayed as a militant republican, he along with many others only took on this role when it was required. A time of great danger for our members and their families, a time when we were under a wide range of attacks from reactionary forces, both state and sectarian, during this dark and dangerous time, it was members like Hatchet who were essential to our survival.

"However his role in our movement was more than just this. He fully supported the party's position and programme for peace, work, democracy and class politics in our country and he threw his weight behind election campaigns also working relentlessly for the Official prisoners and their families. He was on many occasions harassed and hounded by the British Army and Special Branch but it did not deter him in his beliefs and vision for our people, the working class.

"He remains missed to this day and is remembered with immense pride, honour and affection by us all."