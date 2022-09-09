Tributes paid to trade unionist and human rights activist Eamon McMahon

TRIBUTES have been paid to a North Belfast trade unionist, who will be remembered as a "loving father, a great man and activist".

Eamon McMahon, originally from Oldpark Avenue passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday night. Eamon was a highly respected and dedicated health professional working with children and families.

A passionate trade unionist, he was a member of the UNISON North and West Belfast Health and Social Services Branch. He proudly held dual membership of both UNISON and NIPSA.

Eamon also founded Trade Union Friends of Palestine, 16 years ago after first bringing the idea to the Northern Ireland Committee of ICTU in 2006. From humble beginnings, it has become the recognised Palestinian solidarity platform for the Irish trade union movement.

As Secretary of TUFP (North), Eamon was the driving force behind so much of the ground-breaking activity on BDS and on Palestinian human rights.

We mourn the passing of Eamon McMahon, leading Irish Palestine solidarity activist, inspiring trade unionist, & co-founder of Trade Union Friends of Palestine.



May his legacy be a guiding star for justice movements worldwide & in our struggle to dismantle apartheid.



Rest in power, Eamon.

Eamon was part of the historic ICTU delegation to the Occupied Territories, Israel and Gaza in 2007, and author of some significant strategic reports and action plans.

He developed the 'Champions' programme, bringing trade union activists to witness the oppression and denial of rights first hand. They in turn have borne witness back home in workplaces and union branches.

In a statement his children, Rosa, Emmet and Odhrán said: "We are still coming to terms with this tragic loss, but wish to thank you all for the messages of support and the overwhelming tributes to dad on social media.

"It is a heartwarming testament to his wonderful character and his tireless efforts towards social justice.

"We have lost a loving father, a great man and activist who would want us all to keep up the good struggle. May he be at rest."

Patricia McKeown, Regional Secretary of UNISON and Chair of Trade Union Friends of Palestine (North), said Eamon was a "fierce and tireless champion for the rights of the Palestinian People".

"It is with heavy heart that we learn of the death of our member, activist and great friend Eamon McMahon," she said.

With deep sadness & loss, we learned of the sad passing of our comrade Eamon McMahon. Champion for Palestinian people, socialist and opponent of injustice. We extend our deepest condolences to the family & friends of Eamon. A bright light for humanity has been extinguished.

"I have worked with Eamon for the past 16 years since the foundation of Trade Union Friends of Palestine.

"Eamon was a global networker of support for Palestine and a powerful networker with trade unionists and human rights defenders in the Occupied Territories, Israel and Gaza.

"He was a founder member of the European Trade Union Network (ETUN) and a constant organiser of significant TUFP events.

"Until his recent illness (and even during it), Eamon was part of the Congress team developing our new action plan on BDS. He constantly challenged us to do more, and he was right. He challenges us now to take the campaign forward.

"Eamon deeply loved his late wife Anne and his family. We extend our deepest sympathy to the whole family circle.

"We are proud to have known him and pledge to press forward with the work. We will miss you, comrade."

Great sadness today as we gather in Sligo for our global solidarity summer school as we learn of the passing of a true giant of solidarity with the people of Palestine. Eamon McMahon leaves a huge legacy of work which we must continue.

North Belfast man and fellow Palestinian activist, Eddie Whyte described Eamon's death as a "massive loss".

“Eamon’s death is a massive loss for friends and family but also the international solidarity movement with Palestine," he said.

"I grew up with Eamon in the 1970s. We were both from Oldpark Avenue. He was a little older and a little wiser, an important role model for us younger ones – his solidarity with his own people extended to the people of Vietnam, Chile, Cuba and of course Palestine.

"I got reacquainted with Eamon after 20 years of living in Norway at an international trade union conference on Palestine in Brussels. He was representing Ireland and I was representing Norway. He will be missed.

Eamon's funeral service will take place on Monday (September 12) at Sacred Heart Church on the Oldpark Road at 10.45am, before being laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery.