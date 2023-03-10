Workers' Party to remember Eamonn Kerr on his 40th anniversary

THE Workers' Party are to remember a former colleague this weekend on the 40th anniversary of his murder.

Eamon 'Hatchet' Kerr was murdered in his home in Cape Street on March 11, 1983 by a group linked to the INLA.

This Saturday, the Workers' Party are asking people to assemble at 2pm in the first carpark at Milltown Cemetery before moving to the Workers' Party of Ireland plot for an oration and wreath-laying ceremony.

Terry Carberry, on behalf of the organising committee, said: "Hatchet was fiercely anti-sectarian and stood for the unity of the working class, for the establishment of a socialist republic and the defeat of capitalism.

"He will always be remembered with pride and honour by all his comrades and friends in the Workers’ Party.

"He was a staunch republican socialist and a defender of the working class. He was also a fearless fighter who defended the Official movement and Workers' Party.

"He was actively involved defending the Falls area in 1969 from Loyalist and RUC-armed mobs. He also took part in armed actions during internment and the Falls Curfew against the British army.

"He was brutally murdered in his bed by criminal gangsters linked to the INLA because he stood up to their criminality.

"This Saturday, we want to remember Eamonn with the pride and honour he deserves."