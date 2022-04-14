Easter parades and commemorations this weekend in Belfast

PARADES: A number of commemorations will take place across West Belfast this Easter weekend

EASTER commemorations will take place across Belfast this weekend marking 106 years since the 1916 rising.

Eire Nua Republican Flute Band will leave New Barnsley Crescent at 11:30am on Easter Sunday morning, making their way along Whiterock Road, turning onto the Falls Road and finishing at Beechmount Avenue at 1:30pm.

At Beechmount Avenue, they will be joined by the Allsop O'Neill Band and make their way back along the Falls Road to Milltown Cemetery as part of the National Graves Association commemoration which will be addressed by Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald.

A group claiming to have "legitimate ownership" of the Workers' Party name will conduct their commemoration within the grounds of the Cemetery on Holy Saturday from 2pm.

Meanwhile, another group claiming ownership of the Workers' Party name will march from Beechmount Avenue to Milltown Cemetery at 3pm on Easter Sunday.

The Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) parade will leave Dunville Park at 11:30am on Easter Sunday and make their way up the Falls Road towards Milltown Cemetery.

The IRSP will be joined by the James Connolly Republican Flute Band, James Hope Flute Band, Craigneuk Flute Band and Cairde na hÉireann.

The Falls Cultural Society commemoration will leave Barrack Street at 12:30 on Easter Sunday and make its way along Divis Street, onto the Falls Road and finishing at the Garden of Remembrance.

They will be joined by a lone piper and Wolfe Tones Republican Flute Band.

Elsewhere, the Lasair Dhearg commemoration will take place on Easter Monday at 1pm in Milltown Cemetery.

Also this weekend there is a commemoration marking the 50th anniversary of the murder of Official IRA leader Joe McCann. The Pat Finucane Centre will be exhibiting the emotive and thought-provoking instillation 'In their footsteps'. A display of some 200 pairs of shoes which represent just some of the people killed in conflict from different sides of the community. The installation may be viewed from 2-4 pm in Joy Street. The McCann family will hold a remembrance ceremony from 2:30-3:10pm.

The Official Republican Movement will be returning to Milltown cemetery on Easter Monday for their traditional 1916 commemoration. The parade will commence at 1pm from the carpark to the ORM monument for a wreath-laying ceremony and oration by Martin McKevitt.

ORM will be having a 50th anniversary parade on Sunday 24th to commemorate the murder of Joe McCann, this will take place at 1pm at the junction of Stewart Street/ Friendly Street in the Market.

Several commemorations will also be taking place in North Belfast.