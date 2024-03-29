Republicans to come together for Easter commemorations

REPUBLICANS will come together from across the city and beyond this weekend to commemorate Ireland's patriot dead and the sacrifices of Easter week in 1916.

A range of parades and commemorations are taking place across the city which will remember those who fought for Ireland's freedom.

The Belfast National Graves Association's annual Easter commemoration will take place on Easter Sunday. People are invited to assemble at 1pm at Beechmount Avenue where the parade will leave from, heading towards Milltown at 1.30pm sharp. This year's speaker at the commemoration will be Sinn Féin's MLA Conor Murphy.

Joe Austin, Chairperson of the National Graves Association said: "This Easter is the 108th anniversary of the Easter Rising. It's extremely important historically and also extremely important considering the current discussion of a new Ireland which is under way.

"Discussions are underway for a new Ireland, a different Ireland, a better Ireland and we want for republicans to be part of that and to lead that charge. Easter also allows us to remember our patriot dead who will always be and need to always be remembered and we're looking forward to a big, successful parade that will reflect our respect for Ireland and her patriot dead."

EASTER SATURDAY

Whitewell/Bawnmore- Assemble 12:45pm – start at 1pm.

EASTER SUNDAY

Carrick Hill – 11am.

Falls Cultural Society- Assemble 12.30pm Barrack Street

National Graves Association – Assemble 1pm at Beechmount Avenue, starts at 1.30pm.

Workers' Party – 2.30pm from Beechmount Avenue, leaves 3pm.

Irish Republican Socialist Party – 11.30am from Dunville Park to Milltown Cemetery.

EASTER MONDAY

Newington – Assemble 11.45am.

New Lodge Commemoration Committee – 1.30pm from Carlisle Road.

Lasair Dhearg – 1pm at Milltown.

EASTER TUESDAY