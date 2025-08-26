Shining a light on West Belfast autism support group

EDUCATION Minister Paul Givan has visited Shine Autism Support group to hear about the important work this volunteer led group do to support children and young people with additional needs across West Belfast.

Run by parents for parents, the group provide a bi-weekly support group for families, including siblings of those with a diagnosis. They also run various sporting and recreational activities for children and teenagers with ASD.

The visit took place at Blackmountain Shared Space and was organised by West Belfast MP Paul Maskey.

“Shine provide valuable services in youth and summer support for children and their families," explained Mr Maskey.

Education Minister Paul Givan with West Belfast MP Paul Maskey during his visit

"Summer especially can be a very difficult time for families who need more opportunities outside of school for their children to socialise, for respite for parents and to ensure every child has the opportunity to be included.

"It is important for the Department of Education to meet these children, staff and volunteers and learn more about the importance of the work of groups like Shine so that they can be properly supported to deliver for our communities.

"I want to commend Shine on a fantastic summer. I have visited both their junior and senior schemes and I am blown away by the amazing offering they have for so many children that is an absolute lifeline for parents.”

Linda Harvey, Chairperson of Shine, said the group has been in existence for 15 years, set up by parents to give children and young people a chance to be part of something.

"We have been a registered charity for ten years," she added. "We enjoyed welcoming the Education Minister to meet our young people directly and he even played a football match with our local MP Paul Maskey.

"We hope this visit showed the Minister how vital our support is for these young people, providing safe summer activities they can get involved in as well as our youth club and football team.

"We urgently need support from the Department to continue to work with all age groups and our ever growing number of young people."