Education Minister opens new special school in North Belfast

EDUCATION Minister Paul Givan has officially opened the new Deanby Centre Special School in Belfast.

The school was established in September 2024 on the site of the former Our Lady’s Primary School in North Belfast.

During July and August 2024 a total of nine classrooms were refurbished at a cost of nearly £1million to accommodate 72 pupils with severe learning difficulties ranging in age from nursery to Key Stage 2.

Speaking at the official opening of the new facilities, Education Minister Paul Givan said: “It was great to be able to be here today to see what has been achieved in a relatively short period of time. It could have only been accomplished as a result of the clear vision, leadership and dynamic thinking of all involved.

Education Minister Paul Given meets some of the pupils

“The challenges in providing sufficient and appropriate special education provision are well recognised. To be able to re-purpose a recently vacated school premises and so swifty into a special school has essentially provided a road map for the future.

“I would like to commend the work of all those involved to ensure the Centre was in a position to open in September and the Diocese of Down and Conor for making the premises available for the school. I have very much enjoyed seeing the pupils and staff in action and I wish you every success for the future.”

The Education Authority undertook a programme of works to refurbish nine classrooms, corridors and create sensory, therapy and hygiene rooms along with external safeguarding works to repurpose the former mainstream school building to meet the requirements of Special Educational Needs pupils.

EA Chief Executive Richard Pengelly added: “I am delighted to be here to see the children thriving in their new school. This is a testament to the commitment of my colleagues across EA to ensuring that the needs of all children and young people with Special Educational Needs are met.

“I would like to record my sincere thanks to Education Minister Paul Givan, and his officials within DE, for their unwavering support in continuing to adapt the education estate to meet the changing needs of pupils. As we can see today, this enables EA to seek to ensure that, across both Special and Mainstream Schools, every child is supported to reach their full potential.”