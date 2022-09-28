Eight week Irish language course starting at Michael Davitt's GAC

AN EIGHT week Irish language course will begin at Michael Davitt's GAC from Thursday 29 September.

The course will be for beginners and those who wish to brush up on their Gaelige, and will take place every Thursday for eight weeks.

Davitt's GAC have ran successful Irish language classes in the past, and hope to expand upon this with the upcoming course.

Niall Páirc, Culture and Language Officer at Michael Davitts GAC, and teacher of the upcoming course said: “The course is open to anyone, it’s a great way to get people to come into the club who might not be members of the club or involved with the GAA at all. The course is also free, so we hope that will encourage people to come along as well. It will be held every Thursday at the club from 7-9pm from the 29 September.”

“The course is geared towards beginners and those who want to brush up on their Irish, and unlock some of those muscle memories. We used to have classes based on a more intermediate level, but for the moment we will just be focusing on the beginners class.”

If you wish to register for the classes, you can do so by emailing Niall at niallpark99@icloud.com