Family hope Father's Day beer will raise awareness of stem cell donation campaign

LAUNCH: The new beer has been launched in time for Father's Day

THE family of a young West Belfast woman, who passed away following a battle with cancer, have produced a limited edition strawberry sour beer to raise vital funds for charity.

Seán Smyth, whose daughter Eimear Gooderham (née Smyth) died in June 2019, has teamed up with the Mourne Mountains Brewery and Beer Hut Brew Co. to produce a unique craft beer, which has been released in time for Father's Day.

In September 2016, Eimear was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

After finding a stem cell donor match, Eimear underwent a transplant in November 2018, but sadly passed away following complications.

Throughout her illness, the Coolnasilla woman fought to raise awareness of stem cell donation alongside her family, who established the Eimear’s Wish campaign to continue her work.

As part of the Eimear's Wish campaign, they are promoting the all-new Dragonfly Strawberry Sour, which they hope will help raise money and awareness of stem cell donation.

DAUGHTER: Eimear Gooderham (neé Smyth)

The dragonfly, which has become the symbol of the campaign, is emblazoned on the attractive and colourful beer can that tells Eimear's story.

"Father's Day is on Sunday, and being a dad, at the moment I'm a bit heartbroken," Seán said.

"The following week is Eimear's anniversary, but I'm trying to get something positive out of it, and the positive is the beer. The dragonfly is on the can, her story is on the back of it, and we're getting 33 pence for every tin sold. That money will help us buy banners, which cost £65, to raise stem cell donor awareness in all communities."

He continued: "It's another way of spreading the word.

"It's Father's Day, what are you going to buy your Da? Well, why don't you grab a couple of tins of this beer, he might like it, he'll read the story and his kids might join the stem cell donor register."

For those living in Belfast, the Dragonfly Strawberry Sour is available at Direct Wine Shipments (Corporation Square), Northern Lights (Ormeau Road), The Menagerie (University Street), The Muddlers Club (Warehouse Lane), The Stokers Halt (Upper Newtownards Road), The Vineyard (Ormeau Road), Wine Company (Ormeau Road), and Fish City (Victoria Square).

The beer can also be purchased online here.