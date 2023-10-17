Éire Go Brách Celtic Supporters' Club donate £2,500 to Palestine aid appeal

SUPPORT: Thousands of people took to the streets of Belfast at the weekend to support the Palestinian people

WEST Belfast Celtic Supporters' Club Éire Go Brách have donated £2,500 to help with aid for Palestinians thanks to the generosity of supporters.

Over the course of just a few days, more than 2,329 Palestinians have been killed, including at least 724 children in the latest siege from Israel.

Hospitals, mosques, water sources and residential buildings are being struck without warning, wiping out entire neighbourhoods. Those who escape seek shelter in schools, but the schools have also been targeted.

In an appeal from Medical Aid for Palestine (MAP), the organisation is appealing for donations to help provide food, hygiene kits, medicine and fuel for hospitals and ambulances. After seeing the appeal, Éire Go Brách CSC ran a competition, giving away two tickets and travel for Celtic v Rangers on December 30.

As children of Gaza are slaughtered we appeal once again.

Thank you for the support so far. We have sent £2,500 to MAP.

We would love to help more if we can 🙏..

Tickets and travel for 2 people to the 30th December hun game the prize 🍀 https://t.co/Bm5thSfRXC — Éire Go Brách CSC (@EireGoBrachCSC) October 14, 2023

Entrants were then invited to donate to the MAP appeal to enter the ballot, which the winner will be announced later this year.

Thanks to the response, Éire Go Brách CSC were able to donate £2,500 to the appeal and hope to donate more.

"Due to the generosity of our friends and fellow Celtic supporters we have been able to donate £2,500 so far to the suffering people of Gaza," the club said.

"We cannot thank you enough for your help in this and we are continuing to raise funds and awareness. Please help if you can."

You can donate to the MAP appeal here.