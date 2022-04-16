ELECTION '22 – I may lose votes over protocol, but I will not lose my integrity: Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston

A FORMER PUP councillor, Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston switched allegiance to the Ulster Unionist Party last year and is the party's North Belfast candidate in the upcoming Assembly election on May 5.

A pro-choice feminist and LGBT activist, Julie-Anne sat down with the North Belfast News in her Shore Road office and began by talking about her switch to the UUP.

"As a person, I have evolved. I am a mummy now.

"When I first got involved in politics, I was a LGBT activist who was disenfranchised with unionism. The PUP opened the door to me and I served the Oldpark constituency as a councillor.

"I believe politics is my vocation.

"Before, I was very outspoken on issues of sovereignty and culture. Those things are still important but further down my priority list. My priority is a future for kids.

"I grew up with a promise of dividends from the peace process which never materialised.

"When I joined the UUP, I joined to be its change which has been very welcomed. I don’t think it would have happened under any other leader than Doug Beattie.

"I am confident in my message and I hope it will win those hearts and minds out there."

As for the main issues on the doors, Julie-Anne said: "Every single doorstep is talking about the cost of living. People are having to change the way they spend their money as bills continue to rise.

"In terms of health, people are concerned about cancer diagnosis, mental health and impact of pandemic, particular on children and their learning.

"I am enthusiastic that people are talking about issues and policy."

As for the protocol, UUP leader Doug Beattie has been criticised by the loyalist community for not attending anti-protocol rallies in recent weeks and Julie-Anne has a strong message for those behind the rallies.

"I am not hearing much about the protocol. I heard it on one door so far," she stated.

"Doug Beattie has said he will not be going to these rallies and I won’t be either.

"Protests are legitimate. I have stood at many before but these anti-protocol rallies make me really angry. They are little more than soundbites and electioneering.

"Their message is the protocol must go- full stop. How are they going to do that?

This is Pastor Rusty Thomas, Jim Allister, TUV and Jeffrey Donaldson, DUP asked him along to speak at an anti protocol rally, do you really want to vote for these two parties in May?

"I would challenge the people on the stage, what do they offer Northern Ireland? All I hear is sniping from the sidelines.

"Just as people have a right to protest, the UUP has a right not to.

"I am happy to talk to anyone about the protocol but I will not be standing on a wheelie bin or on a stage shouting at people and electioneering on the back of it.

"I may lose votes over it, but I will not lose my integrity over it.

"I have stood beside young people at the flag protests and at Twaddell and watched them get put into the back of a van and their futures going with them.

"The UUP have been consistent in our message. We campaigned to remain. We warned about the consequences, including the protocol.

"For years, the DUP wore human rights, women’s reproductive rights and LGBT rights to marry as a badge of honour compared to the rest of the UK.

"Northern Ireland does not pay water rates like they do in the rest of the UK. There are disparities between here and the rest of the UK and the sooner they realise we are different and a complex territory, the better.

"Party leader Doug Beattie is not frightened to do what is right, even if it is not popular. That is the sort of leadership I can get behind."

We also asked Julie-Ann about her party leader's controversial tweets, which resurfaced earlier this year. Mr Beattie faced accusations of misogyny, racism and accused of using inappropriate language in relation to the travelling community, Islam and referencing mental health in messages from ten years ago.

"Disgusting," she said forcefully.

I've said it before but it's worth repeating! There is no other leader I trust more with my children's future than @BeattieDoug.

"Doug rang me and the women in the party and asked us what we wanted him to do.

"He can never explain or justify some of the tweets.

"It showed he will not shy away from mistakes and will hold his hands up.

"The Doug Beattie now is very different to the one ten years ago. It was unfortunate he had to answer for his past but he did."

As for North Belfast, Julie-Anne believes the constituency has been left behind and has some solutions, if elected she is keen to pursue to tackle the main issues on the doors.

"The Infrastructure Minister announced a multi-million facelift of York train station. It might look all nice but it does not benefit the people," she said.

A vote for #CorrJohnston is a vote to make North Belfast a better place to live, work and call home.

"We have five miles of rail that passes through North Belfast but does not stop. Around 45 per cent of people in North Belfast do not have access to a car- they need better public transport.

"I want a stop at Fortwilliam, servicing Duncrue and Giant's Park and a park-and-ride facility to serve Abbey Centre.

"I want a tourism strategy for North Belfast, to include a new eco-camp and outdoor pursuits centre at Bellevue, the restoration of Floral Hall and the completion of Crumlin Road Gaol and Courthouse attractions.

"We need to use public sector land for social housing.

"Mental health needs to become an integral component of the school curriculum and we need a single mental health trust here.

"To tackle the rising cost of living, I would propose establishing a fuel poverty task force, free school meals for all primary school children and would be keen to explore the concept of a Universal Basic Income.

"North Belfast has consistently ranked number two in highest levels of multiple deprivation. Communities continue to be left behind.

"North Belfast has been dominated by the two main parties for decades and neither have delivered.

"We have had investment in these areas, but the money is not benefiting the people of North Belfast.

"I am not saying have come up with some ideas in the past, because they have. I will unashamedly support both parties if it is for the good of North Belfast and make it a better place for us to live, work and call home."

Julie-Anne believes it is all to play for in this election but believes that change is coming in North Belfast and beyond.

"I feel a sea-change is coming in North Belfast. I don’t know if it will transcend to me as a candidate but something is coming.

"Change can only happen if people go out and vote for change. Do not sit at home on May 5.

"There are five jobs effectively available and the voter should pick the five people they want to represent them.

"A vote for me is a vote to make North Belfast a better place for us all.

"I know I am not going to get a first-preference vote from the Republican/Nationalist but I want them to know I will work with all parties in Northern Ireland.

"As for pre-election polls, the only numbers I look at now are on a clock, which tells me the time I have to get out there and knock doors to try and encourage people to vote for me.

"It is all to play for."