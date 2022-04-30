ELECTION '22 – North Belfast: 'Struggling people have been let down'

RATHCOOLE native Stafford Ward is an Independent candidate in North Belfast in the upcoming Assembly election on May 5.

The 62 year-old previously stood for election to Antrim and Newtownabbey Council in 2019 in the Macedon DEA ward, receiving 343 votes.

Stafford is well-known in North Belfast for his community work and is also a volunteer UEFA-qualified football coach with Loughside FC.

He said his reason for putting himself on the ballot paper is to fight for people's rights and needs in North Belfast.

"During the pandemic, I spent around £8,000 of my own money making sure people were fed, watered and had gas and electric," he told the North Belfast News.

"I also helped out people get their prescriptions and filled out PIP/DLA forms.

"I feel we have been let down. It is the same old, same old. I work in both communities and people’s needs are the priority.

"It is not about me. It is all about helping people. People know me over the years.

"The issues on the doors are the bread and butter – the cost of living and rising energy bills.

"We are in a situation where people are starving and really struggling."

Stafford is highly critical of the two main parties here – the DUP and Sinn Féin – and accuses them of letting people down.

"The DUP and Sinn Féin have ruled the roost for over 20 years but people’s needs have been left behind," he continued.

"We need to have change. Our young people are leaving here in their droves.

"I was not happy when Stormont collapsed over the Protocol. There is £300 million in unspent funds which should have been given out to help people with the cost of living crisis.

"People have lost out because of other parties’ arrogance.

"I am offering an alternative voice in this election. I don’t have to adhere to party policy or anything else.

"I speak my mind. I say what the people are saying. I am not concerned about orange or green. Those days should be over.

"The areas are declining in North Belfast. Housing is poor as well as the roads. We need to re-build North Belfast and put it on the map again for the benefit of everyone."

Stafford has a simple message for voters going to the polls on May 5 – he will represent their needs if elected to Stormont.

"I want people to vote wisely for what they need and not what they have been told they need," he continued.

"If elected, I will sit as an Independent candidate and represent the interests of working class people without fear or favour.

"I will represent my constituency on welfare and disability matters and planning applications.

"I will support responsible development and ensure a local voice and support no favours for special interests.

"I will fight for better housing, employment and youth support services. I will also fight for a better mental health service and continue to serve all the members of my constituency in everyday matters."