ELECTION '22 – Politics will remain stuck unless people vote for change: Nuala McAllister

A FORMER Lord Mayor of Belfast and current councillor in Castle DEA, Nuala McAllister is the Alliance candidate for the upcoming Assembly election on May 5.

In a sit-down interview with the North Belfast News, Nuala began by talking about some of the issues on the doors for constituents.

"Never before in any other election have people been so engaged. So many people want to talk about what is going on," she explained.

"People are talking about the lack of an Executive. People are sick and tired of hearing whether there might or not be an Executive.

"There is a health crisis from waiting lists, access to a GP and mental health.

"There is a cost of living crisis. More people living in poverty."

On the protocol, Nuala says Alliance are happy to engage on some of the issues around it but does not believe it is a big issue amongst voters.

"I am not hearing it mentioned a lot across the areas we have canvassed so far," she stated.

"Alliance did not support of want Brexit. This is what happens when you support Brexit, lead people up the garden path and then abandon them.

"On one hand, you want to leave the EU and on the other, have our own rules and own way.

"We need to have a working relationship with the rest of the UK, Ireland and the EU.

"The protocol is what we have now and Alliance recognise that where there are issues, we are happy to engage with people who have concerns.

"I don’t say the day-to-day issues that some say the protocol is causing. The issues for people are health and cost of living.

In the last Belfast City Council election in 2019, Nuala topped the poll in Castle DEA and believes her experience as a councillor will stand her in good stead, if elected as a MLA.

"One of my highlights was when I was Lord Mayor of Belfast. It was a unique role and I saw so many positives across different areas of Belfast.

"One of my proudest achievements was making sure funding in Belfast City Council was open and transparent. Every group in North Belfast can apply for funding.

"I have also highlighted the lack of investment in our public spaces including Waterworks, Cavehill Park, Alexandra Park and Grove Park. There is millions of pounds in difference when you compare North Belfast to South Belfast.

"Being a councillor is dealing with day-to-day issues, such as bins, housing, benefits advice.

"Being a MLA, your capacity to reach more people is just greater. I want to make legislation which is progressive and of benefit to people across Northern Ireland.

"I want to transform the health service, improve counselling at schools, tackle bullying, introduce mandatory autism training."

"I have been openly critical of cycling infrastructure in North Belfast. The proposals are a good start but we need it to connect into our communities.

"If elected, I would ensure there would be no new roads in urban areas without the integration of segregated cycle lanes.

"I have secured Belfast Bikes in the Waterworks. It has not happened yet and it frustrating this has not moved quicker."

Nuala believes change can happen in the North, but only if people go out on May 5 and vote for it.

"Unless people vote for change, then politics is not going to change. People think that change is impossible and it is not," she continued.

"In North Belfast, we have had the same parties represent this area for 20 years and I think there is a sense of hope and change in some people who live here.

"We are not getting what we deserve across the North and Alliance can seize that opportunity of people being fed up with the us and them politics of division.

"We have many questions for change. Do we need mandatory coalition anymore? Is it not be time for a voluntary coalition, based on trust and collective responsibility.

"Alliance do not designate as nationalist or unionist. We designate as ‘other’ and that ‘other’ is growing here. Politics of ‘us’ v ‘them’ needs to stop, it was for everyone. We need to make sure decisions are made for the benefit of everyone in Northern Ireland and every area.

"The two big parties need to step up and show leadership and if not, Alliance have proven we can, with Naomi Long in the Executive. We are not afraid to stand up in what we believe in.

"I am urging people to vote for me because for the last 20 years, the same parties have represented North Belfast and what has that changed for you?

"Alliance has long-term solutions to the issues facing people. We want to create a future that is hopeful and for everyone in Northern Ireland."