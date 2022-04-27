ELECTION '22: Sinn Féin launch Assembly manifesto

LAUNCH: The party's West Belfast candidates Pat Sheehan, Aisling Reilly, Órlaithí Flynn and Danny Baker launched the manifesto at The Mac

SINN Féin have launched their manifesto at an event in the Mac ahead of next week’s election.



Recent polls show the party, who are aiming to hold their four current seats in West Belfast, are hotly tipped to return with the largest number of seats in the next Assembly which entitles Michelle O’Neill to the First Minister post.



The 20 page document sets out the party’s priorities for the next mandate including delivering a £230 payment to each household at the cost of £177 million.

The party are also proposing a payment of £100 to those on benefits who were previous recipients of the Energy Payment Support Scheme at a cost of £27m.

Among the pledges to tackle the cost-of-living, Sinn Féin say that they will introduce legislation on the cost of school uniforms including statutory guidance requiring schools to have competitive tendering processes, to remove the use of unnecessary branded items, and to permit the use of cheaper high street alternatives.

When it comes to tackling issues within the health service, the party have promised to put an additional £1 billion into the health services over three years to tackle waiting lists, recruit more health and social care staff and fund transformation.

On the issue of housing, Sinn Féin have promised to deliver over 100,000 homes over 15 years and to revitalise the Housing Executive so it can start building houses again.

LEADERSHIP: Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill were joined by Conor Murphy and John Finucane MP at the launch

The party has also said that it wants to introduce further legislation protecting private renters through improved housing standards and introducing regulations to deliver fair rents including reducing or freezing rents.

Sinn Féin have also set out their plan to modernise the curriculum with the inclusion of age appropriate learning on climate change, relationship and sexual education, and emotional health and well-being.

Setting out their plans for delivering on workers' rights, the party promised to end zero-hour contracts, call for the devolution of powers to set the minimum wage and replace it with a real living wage and to remove the restrictions on trade union recognition in workplaces with 20 workers or fewer.

On the issue of care, the party plans to develop legislation to introduce paid leave for carers alongside delivering a childcare strategy to support good quality affordable childcare.

Addressing issues of equality, diversity and inclusion, the party say they want to introduce a Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy, ban conversion therapy and incorporate the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities into local law.

Voters go to the polls next Thursday. Polling stations will open on 5 May from 7am.