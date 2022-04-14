ELECTION '22: Sinn Féin promise to pump an extra £1 billion into health service

DURING a visit to North Belfast Michelle O’Neill has said that Sinn Féin is committed to investing in the transformation of our health service.

The party's vice-president was speaking after meeting with health groups including trustees from the Mater Hospital, Wings of Hope Autism Group, UNISON, Disability Action and the Children’s Hospice, alongside North Belfast colleagues Carál Ní Chuilín, Gerry Kelly and John Finucane.

“I was delighted to visit the Grace Family Centre today in North Belfast, as part of a range of visits that I'm doing this week because health is a priority for Sinn Féin," said Ms O'Neill.

Roberta Coggles with Michelle O'Neill

“It is important that we invest and listen to people who are supporting people on the ground in our communities.

“Sinn Féín want to get money out into people's pockets to help them deal with the cost of living crisis and to start to transform and fix our health service.

“That is why Sinn Féin will invest an extra £1 billion in the health service over the next three years to recruit more nurses and doctors and tackle waiting lists.

Sally Fogarty from the Grace Family Centre speaking to Michelle O'Neill

“Health and social care deserve safe staffing legislation, a workforce plan, and measures to stem the increasing numbers of nurses who are leaving the service.

“From day one after this election, we will be ready to go back to the Executive and work together to get money out the door to our health service.”